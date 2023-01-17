Kendrick Lamar, HAIM, Lil Baby, And More Set For Governors Ball

HAIM - Photo: Nicky J Sims/Getty Images for LOUIS VUITTON x HAIM

Governors Ball Music Festival 2023 is taking place from June 9-11 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York. The lineup is headlined by Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, and Odesza.

Other artists featured on the lineup include Lil Nas X, HAIM, Rina Sawayama, Pusha T, Snail Mail, Lil Uzi Vert, Diplo, Giveon, Lil Baby, PinkPantheress, Black Midi, Girl in Red, Tems, Finneas, Kenny Beats, Kim Petras, Omar Apollo, Joey Bada$$, Amber Mark, and Syd, among others.

In a statement about the move to Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Governors Ball co-founder Tom Russell said: “Words can’t express how excited we are to bring Gov Ball to Flushing Meadows Corona Park, one of the most special and storied parks in all of New York City. Since moving to Queens in 2021 we’ve been overwhelmed by the welcome the community has shown us, and we look forward to continue being a part of and giving back to that community for years to come. We are honored to call such an iconic venue our new home, and we thank Mayor [Eric] Adams and his administration and Queensborough President Donovan Richards for their trust and support.”

Earlier this month, Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé were the top music nominees for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards, with five nods each. Chris Brown and Tems each earned four nods, followed by Drake with three.

Beyoncé and Lamar were both nominated for outstanding album, for Renaissance and Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, respectively. The other three album of the year nominees are Ari Lennox’s age/sex/location, Brown’s Breezy (Deluxe), and PJ Morton’s Watch the Sun.

Last month, K.Dot shared a music video for “Count Me Out,” which is featured on his celebrated 2022 album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. Visit Governor Ball’s official website for more information.