Ciara, Finneas, And Tomorrow X Together To Play ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve’

Ciara - Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for dcp

With the new year right around the corner, ABC has announced the lineup for the 2023 edition of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve special. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the musical lineup includes performances by Finneas, Ciara, K-pop superstars Tomorrow x Together, and more. The program will air on December 31 on ABC, with Seacrest, Liza Koshy, and Jessie James Decker hosting from Times Square.

It’s been a big year for the K-pop idols, who also just shared a new trailer for their upcoming album, The Name Chapter, set for release in January 2023.

Meanwhile, in a pre-taped gala at Disneyland Resort, TXT will be joined by returning co-host Ciara along with Shaggy, Halle Bailey, Ben Platt, Lauren Spencer Smith, Maddie & Tae, and Bailey Zimmerman. Upcoming performances will include “Sway” and “Handclap” by Fitz and the Tantrums, a duet between Aly and AJ and Ben Platt covering Fleetwood Mac’s “Go Your Own Way” in addition to his hit “Imagine,” and Tomorrow x Together’s set will include their recent hits, “Good Boy Gone Bad” and “I Know I Love You.”

On a separate stage in Los Angeles hosted by D-Nice, performers will include Wiz Khalifa with “Memory Lane” and “Black and Yellow,” Finneas with “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” and “Only a Lifetime,” Armani White with his banger “Billie Eilish,” and Betty Who with a cover of the biggest viral hit of the year, Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” and “Blow Out My Candle.”

Joining the party is Dove Cameron with “Boyfriend” and “Bad Idea” and Nicky Youre with his TikTok smash “Sunroof” and “Eyes on You.” Down in New Orleans, frequent Rockin Eve co-host Billy Porter will perform a special medley.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2023 with Ryan Seacrest will air live on Dec. 31 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT on ABC.

