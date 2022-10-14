FINNEAS Shares Deluxe Edition Of Debut Solo Album ‘Optimist’

FINNEAS - Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Academy and Grammy Award-winning artist FINNEAS celebrates the one-year anniversary since the release of his critically acclaimed debut album Optimist with a very special deluxe version.

The deluxe album includes all 13 tracks that appeared on the original album (written and produced entirely by FINNEAS), including “A Concert Six Months From Now,” “The 90s,” and “What They’ll Say About Us,” alongside four brand-new versions of album tracks, “The Kids Are All Dying,” “Only A Lifetime,” “Love Is Pain,” and a new cover of The Beatles’ classic “The Fool On The Hill”—all recorded live at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London.

FINNEAS - The Kids Are All Dying (Live from Abbey Road Studios)

Joining FINNEAS in celebration is Earth/Percent, a charity providing a simple way for the music industry to support the most impactful organizations addressing the climate emergency. Both FINNEAS and Interscope Records will be donating to Earth/Percent in recognition of their work towards addressing climate change.

Arriving alongside the deluxe album is a live video performance of “The Kids Are All Dying,” filmed live at Abbey Road Studios.

In other news, FINNEAS was honored by TIME Magazine as part of their annual TIME100 Next list for 2022, recognizing 100 rising stars from across industries and the world. Earlier this year, he released two brand-new tracks, “Naked” and most recently “Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa,” featuring an official music video directed by longtime partner, actress Claudia Sulewski.

And Continuing to expand his cinematic horizons, FINNEAS composed the original score for the new comedy thriller Vengeance, which marked the directorial debut of B.J. Novak (The Office, The Premise). He had previously scored the music for the drama The Fallout, which premiered earlier this year on HBO Max.

Last fall, FINNEAS received nominations across all four major categories for the 64th annual Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist as well as Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, and Song Of The Year for his work on Billie Eilish’s album Happier Than Ever. In January, he won an Academy Award for his work on the James Bond song “No Time To Die.”

