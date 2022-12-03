Tomorrow X Together Shares Cinematic Trailer For New Album ‘The Name Chapter’

Tomorrow X Together - Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp

This November, HYBE CEO Jiwon Park recently announced that K-Pop group Tomorrow X Together is returning with new music. Today, fans of the group are getting their first look at the fivesome’s latest project. In an epic six-minute cinematic trailer, Tomorrow X Together teases the release of their next album, The Name Chapter, in January 2023.

TXT (투모로우바이투게더) The Name Chapter Concept Trailer

The teaser follows Tomorrow X Together in a series of dreamlike scenes, starting with the band’s members dancing among the clouds before introducing a demonic entity. The trailer comes full circle as the band floats through the sky. The trailer sets the tone for the third release of the group’s Chapter trilogy.

“I’ll teach you how to jump on the wind’s back. You might be flying about with me some funny things to the stars,” reads a voiceover, referencing the famous passage from Peter Pan,

The Name Chapter follows the group’s previous Chapter installments The Dream Chapter and The Chaos Chapter. The album directly succeeds Tomorrow X Together’s recent EP, Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, which dropped in May via UMe.

Landing at No.4 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and No.1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, the group is riding an incredible wave of success. Following the project’s release, the group embarked on their Act: Lovesick world tour starting in North America in July, followed by the Asian leg towards the end of the year with a Lollapalooza performance in between.

Tomorrow X Together continued their momentum, dropping their collaboration “Valley of Lies” with US rapper Iann Dior in July and a Japanese version of their single “Good Boy Gone Bad” in September, accompanied by two original Japanese tracks.

Speaking about Thursday’s Child in an interview with Billboard, Soobin looked to the future. “As we have more years and even more albums under our belts, we’re getting better outcomes and better numbers,” he said. “We have [also] tried many genres in music. As we work on more and more albums, [I feel like] we don’t have any limits. We’ve taken this musical journey step by step.”

