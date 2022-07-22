Tomorrow X Together And Iann Dior Take A Sad Walk Through ‘Valley Of Lies’

Tomorrow X Together – Photo: Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

Tomorrow X Together and Iann Dior have joined forces on a new collaborative single, “Valley Of Lies.”

The track, which was written by TXT’s Yeonjun and Dior, narrates a story about a lonesome journey towards the end of a relationship. Copious lies from a lover have been piled up and turned love into “gray”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m walking through the valley of lies/I see a coffin, perfect fit for my size,” they sing over acoustic guitar, mellow synthesizer, and drums. “They won’t open, got silky stitch in my eyes/I’m hurting and I lost my heart in the sky.”

“Yeah, through the valley of your lies/The water keeps flowing down/You won’t believe it’s all from my eyes,” Yeonjun adds later.

TXT (투모로우바이투게더) 'Valley of Lies (feat. iann dior)' Official Visualizer

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The collaboration was originally suggested by Dior, who took interest in Tomorrow X Together’s music. The K-pop five-piece have been going from strength to strength on the international stage recently, with their latest EP minisode 2: Thursday’s Child giving them a new Billboard 200 chart peak at No.4. It remained in that position for nine consecutive weeks.

It marked the group’s second consecutive entry into the chart’s Top 5, following 2021’s The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE landing at No.5.

Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child contained the lead single “Good Boy Gone Bad,” which also saw creative contributions to the songwriting from Yeonjun. The singer and rapper also worked on the EP’s “Lonely Boy,” while Beomgyu co-produced the closing track “Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go,” Taehyun contributed to the writing of that track and “Opening Sequence,” and Hueningkai wrote lyrics for “Opening Sequence” and “Lonely Boy.”

Tomorrow X Together are set to wrap up the current North American leg of their ACT: Lovesick world tour this weekend with two final shows in Los Angeles. The group will then head to Chicago to perform as part of this year’s Lollapalooza festival bill. They will resume the tour in Asia later this year, taking the show to Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Buy or stream “Valley Of Lies.”