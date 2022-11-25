Best Gifts for K-Pop Fans This Christmas

BLACKPINK - Photo:YG

Need a gift for a K-Pop fan? Check out these recommendations for CDs, vinyl records, merch, and more.

BLACKPINK – Born Pink

BLACKPINK’s Born Pink is available in a number of formats, any of which would be a great gift for the pop fan in your life. The exclusive box set includes fun features like postcards, selfie photocards, and more.

BLACKPINK – Shut Down Water Bottle

This BLACKPINK-inspired water bottle takes its namesake from the Born Pink track “Shut Down.” This item is a perfect gift to help anyone on your list stay hydrated in style.

BLACKPINK – Taste That Bucket Hat

This embroidered BLACKPINK bucket hat showcases the two colors in the band’s name, with the black bucket hat featuring electric pink font of the group’s name.

ENHYPEN – Sadame Limited Edition B CD

The seven-member boyband ENHYPEN’s Sadame is their first Japanese album. This edition of the album contains the CD, DVD with the “Future Perfect (Pass the MIC) [Japanese Ver.]” Music Video / Making of Music Video, a 60pg photobook, one lyric poster, one trading card, and one sticker sheet.

ENHYPEN – Sadame Limited Edition A CD

This other edition of Sadame is a great gift for any pop collector in your life. It features many of the same items listed in the Edition B package, but offers different varieties, making both a perfect item for any completist on your list.

TWICE – BETWEEN 1&2 COMPLETE VER.

Between 1&2 is the 11th EP from celebrated K-Pop group TWICE. The seven-track record, which includes the lead single “Talk That Talk,” is a great gift for any pop fan on your list.

TWICE – TWICE Collage T-Shirt

This special gift is a fashionable statement piece for anyone on your list. It includes a collage of the members of TWICE, interspersed with Easter eggs that celebrate the band’s discography.

NCT 127 – THE 4TH ALBUM – Baddies

This album from NCT 127 contains a number of treats that will delight anyone receiving this gift. This special collection of THE 4TH ALBUM – Baddies includes one of two different covers, a random photo card, a random postcard, and more.

LE SSERAFIM – 2nd Mini Album ‘ANTIFRAGILE’ CD

LE SSERAFIM’s 2nd Mini Album ‘ANTIFRAGILE’ is available on CD and a great gift for any pop fan in your life. LE SSERAFIM are signed to Source Music, an imprint of HYBE, the label behind revolutionaries BTS, plus TOMORROW X TOGETHER, SEVENTEEN, and more. In other words, they’re up next.

ITZY – CHESHIRE (A VER. SIGNED) CD

The signed A Version of ITZY’s CHESHIRE album is an excellent gift for any K-Pop aficionado in your life. The version includes special bonuses like photocards, a poster, and more.

ITZY – Checkmate CD

ITZY’s Checkmate album is available in five different versions, one for each member of the group: YEJI, LIA, RYUJIN, CHAERYEONG, and YUNA. Each edition includes a CD, a photobook, a photo card, and more.

BTS – MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 ~ THE JOURNEY ~ Limited Edition A (CD + Blu-Ray)

MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 ∼ THE JOURNEY ∼ is a perfect gift for any BTS fan in your life. It contains eight of BTS’ biggest hits performed in Japanese. In addition, the album features two Japanese new and original tracks and a brand new intro and outro, plus the hit Japanese single “Lights.”

BTS – Butter (CD)

This CD of BTS’ hit Butter is the perfect collector’s item for anyone on your list. It includes one CD, one poster (two versions), one photo book (two versions), two lyric cards, and more.

BTS – BTS, The Best (Limited Edition C) (CD)

This limited edition CD of BTS’ Best Of collection features 23 tracks, making it a perfect gift for any pop fan on your list. This stellar item includes two CDs, an 112-page photo booklet with two stickers, and one square photo card in a deluxe slipcase digipak.

