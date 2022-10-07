Pusha T Releases Vinyl Edition Of ‘It’s Almost Dry’

Pusha T - Photo: Terence Rushin/Getty Images

Pusha T has rewarded his loyal fans with the highly-anticipated vinyl release of It’s Almost Dry, which many have proclaimed as the rap album of the year.

Shop the best of Pusha T’s discography on vinyl.

The limited-edition vinyl LP is now available for purchase at shop.kingpush.com, along with a new ‘Rap Album Of The Year’ tee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Pusha T shut down the BET Hip-Hop Awards with a slickly villainous medley from It’s Almost Dry, followed by a show-stopping surprise reunion of The Clipse. It’s Almost Dry debuted in April to rapturous fan and critical acclaim, peaked at No.1 on Spotify Global and No.1 on Apple Music in over 52 countries worldwide, and at No.1 on the Billboard 200 album chart, a career-first for the multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated hip-hop legend.

At the end of last month, Pusha once again linked up with Arby’s for a promotional campaign. Push released country-inspired video for“Rib Roast,” a diss track throwing jabs at McDonald’s McRib sandwich and bigging up Arby’s Real Country Style Rib sandwich.

Pusha gets fiery, dismissing McDonald’s mystery meat compared to Arby’s. In collaboration with the chain, Pusha also dropped Arby’s Real Country Style Collection, a limited-edition merchandise line, including tees, jackets, and bandanas.

Ironically, Pusha was allegedly credited as the composer of McDonald’s “I’m Lovin It” jingle, which debuted in 2003 and was performed by Justin Timberlake. Speaking on his involvement in the ad with Hot 97’s Ebro Darden, marketing executive Steve Stoute says, “You know who did that? Pusha T. That’s crazy that PUSHA T WROTE the song to McDonald’s.”

Pusha also took the album on the road, kicking off the first leg of his It’s Almost Dry tour in addition to performances at Summer Jam, Something In The Water festival, and The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Currently, Pusha T is on the second leg of the tour with more North American dates leading to its final stop on October 30 in Wallingford, CT.

Buy or stream It’s Almost Dry (Limited Edition Vinyl).