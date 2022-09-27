Pusha T Disses McDonald’s In Favor Of Arby’s In New ‘Rib Roast’ Video

Pusha T - Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Pusha T’s got major beef, but this time it involves a sandwich. For a promotional campaign with fast-food chain Arby’s, Pusha T released the country-inspired video for“Rib Roast,” a diss track throwing jabs at McDonald’s McRib sandwich and bigging up Arby’s Real Country Style Rib sandwich.

Pusha gets fiery, dismissing McDonald’s mystery meat compared to Arby’s. In collaboration with the chain, Pusha also dropped Arby’s Real Country Style Collection, a limited-edition merchandise line, including tees, jackets, and bandanas.

Pusha T is no stranger to fast food-based rap feuds. In recent years, the rapper sparked a partnership with Arby’s, providing voiceovers for its advertisements. Earlier this year, Pusha T released “Spicy Fish Diss,” taking aim at McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish sandwich in favor of Arby’s fish sandwiches.

ARBY'S & PUSHA T | Rib Roast (Official Music Video)

Ironically, Pusha was allegedly credited as the composer of McDonald’s “I’m Lovin It” jingle, which debuted in 2003 and was performed by Justin Timberlake. Speaking on his involvement in the ad with Hot 97’s Ebro Darden, marketing executive Steve Stoute says, “You know who did that? Pusha T. That’s crazy that PUSHA T WROTE the song to McDonald’s.”

The campaign continues a successful year for Pusha T, following the release of his latest album, It’s Almost Dry, in April. The rapper scored his first US No.1 album with the LP, along with seven tracks landing on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip Hop chart.

Pusha also took the album on the road, kicking off the first leg of his It’s Almost Dry tour in addition to performances at Summer Jam, Something In The Water festival, and The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Currently, Pusha T is on the second leg of the tour with more North American dates leading to its final stop on October 30 in Wallingford, CT.

Visit the official site for ticket details and tour dates.