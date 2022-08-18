Pusha T Performs ‘It’s Almost Dry’ Cuts For Vevo Ctrl

Pusha T - Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/Vevo/Def Jam Recordings

Pusha T has teamed up with Vevo’s Ctrl series to perform two standout cuts from his instant classic 2022 project, It’s Almost Dry.

King Push turned in the stylized, dramatically lit performances into an It’s Almost Dry victory lap, offering impassioned versions of album opener “Brambleton” and “Dreamin of the Past.”

Shortly after Pusha T captured his first No.1 album on the Billboard 200 with It’s Almost Dry, the album’s impact extends to the song charts, where nine of its tracks appeared on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs list. The rapper nearly doubled his previous career total of songs on the chart.

Seven of the It’s Almost Dry tracks on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs emerged as debuts, led by the No.17 arrival of “Scrape It Off,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert and Don Toliver. “Rock N Roll” with Kanye West and Kid Cudi landed at No.25, while another Kanye-featuring track, “Dreamin of the Past” came in at No.27. Elsewhere on the chart, album opener “Brambleton” arrived at No.37, while “Let the Smokers Shine the Coupes” came in at No.39. In the 40s, Pusha landed two more tracks, with “Just So You Remember” at No.46 and “Call My Bluff” at No.49, respectively.

It’s Almost Dry was produced entirely by Kanye West and Pharrell Williams. Receiving positive reviews across the board, it has been called Pusha’s “best body of work” so far. “A well-balanced portrait of a complex man with some serious burdens on his heart,” Rolling Stone surmised, while The New York Times assessed: “Push’s lyrics pop with poetic detail and riotous cleverness.”

“Stellar…with brilliant sample flips, head-spinning wordplay and A-list features, the rapper’s first new full-length in four years is quintessential Pusha T,” NPR added.

Speaking to Complex recently, Pusha explained: “My brand is all about creating masterpieces. This is a legacy thing with me. This is all about being great. This is the realest real estate in hip-hop, and I’m the Martin Scorsese of it.”

Buy or stream It’s Almost Dry.