Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ Is BBC6 ‘Album Of The Year’

Kendrick Lamar - Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Lauren Laverne has revealed the Top 10 6 Music Albums of the Year on the BBC 6 Music Breakfast Show, with Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar taking the Number 1 spot.

6 Music – the UK’s biggest digital radio station, with a reach of 2.47 million listeners (Rajar Q3, 2022) – announces its Top 10 Albums of the Year each November. The albums are voted for by the station’s presenters and each year the list features a broad spectrum of artists, reflecting the range of music championed by the station.

Shop the best of Kendrick Lamar’s discography on vinyl and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mary Anne Hobbs, one of the many presenters who voted for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers says: “I think it’s fair to say, it’s rare that one artist can unite the whole of the 6 Music family, with our vast diversity of tastes and preferences. But Kendrick is peerless, and with Mr Morale & The Big Steppers, he’s done it.”

Kendrick Lamar - Worldwide Steppers (Official Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Samantha Moy, Head of BBC 6 Music, says: “6 Music’s Albums of the Year celebrates the work of some incredible artists who have been championed by our passionate presenters across 2022. As always, 6 Music will be taking a deeper exploration of each of these fine albums throughout December. Congratulations to all of our selected artists and especially to Kendrick Lamar for his acclaimed album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.”

The multi-award-winning American rapper and songwriter rose to fame following the release of his album, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, on Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment label in 2012. He has since gone on to become one of the most influential hip hop artists of his generation. His third studio album, To Pimp A Butterfly (2015), reached Number 1 in both the U.S. Billboard 200 and the UK’s Official Albums Chart.

He was then nominated for 11 Grammy Awards in 2016 – the most nominations received by any rap artist in a single night – and won five awards. He won a further five Grammy Awards and The Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2018, following the release of his fourth studio album, DAMN. (2017). Kendrick has been nominated for a further eight Grammy Awards ahead of the 2023 ceremony in February next year, including Album of the Year for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Chris Hawkins (5am-7.30am) will broadcast an Album of the Year special of his regular feature, ‘The Remix’ on Friday 2nd December, featuring remixes of tracks from the Top 10 artists. On Saturday, December 4, Tom Robinson presents a special edition of Now Playing (6pm-8pm), Listeners’ Albums of the Year 2022, in which listeners are invited to share their favorite albums of the past year.

BBC6 Music’s Top 10 albums of 2022 are:

Kendrick Lamar – Mr Morale & The Big Steppers

Yard Act – The Overload

Kae Tempest – The Line Is A Curve

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul – Topical Dancer

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Warmduscher – At The Hotspot

Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia

Danger Mouse & Black Thought – Cheat Codes

Arctic Monkeys – The Car

Gwenno – Tresor.

Buy or stream Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.