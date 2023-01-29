Armani White And Vevo Team Up For ‘NO MISTAKES.’ Video

Armani White - Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Vevo’s 2023 Artists to Watch series continues with breakthrough rapper Armani White offering up a performance of his song “NO MISTAKES.” The visual follows a recent performance of White’s standout cut “BILLIE EILISH.”

Armani White says, “VEVO Artist To Watch has a history of being one of those platforms that almost always calls out the next stars early. To be among that is an honor and a challenge I’m gratefully accepting.”

Armani White - NO MISTAKES. (Live) | Vevo DSCVR Artists to Watch 2023

Jordan Ferree, Manager, Artist & Label Relations adds, “After spending the last few years refining his craft, Armani White has been showing the world exactly what a dynamic artist looks like. His vivid storytelling is earnest and energetic. Whether freestyling while getting his hair braided, or shining on our DSCVR stage, he leaves nothing on the table. The rising MC has lived many lives, and none without adversity. We can’t wait to see the one unfolding as he becomes the star he’s destined to be.”

Earlier this month the charismatic West Philly rapper returned with his highly anticipated new single, “GOATED.,” featuring Denzel Curry. The “GOATED.” video premiered on BET Soul, BET Jams, and screened live on Paramount’s billboard in NYC’s Times Square.

Directed by Mikey D’Amico and Davey Robinson, the video features Armani training in the gym with Floyd Mayweather, Jr. The visual ultimately reflects the unpredictable and undeniable dynamics of the song.

White emerged as the breakout new artist of 2022 with his global smash, “BILLIE EILISH.”The Gold-certified breakout smash clocked over half a billion streams, generated billions of TikTok view and 36 million-plus YouTube views, and earned NAACP Awards nominations for Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song and Outstanding New Artist.

After turning up alongside N.O.R.E. for a much talked-about performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022, BET recently proclaimed Armani its “BET Amplified Artist” of January 2023. As part of this campaign, BET Music will feature him across multiple BET campaigns and platforms, including BET, BET Her, BET Jams, BET Soul, BET.com, BET Socials, and its official YouTube page.

