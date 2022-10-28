City Girls Set To Headline Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop Performance

City Girls - Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Billboard has announced that City Girls will be headlining their Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop at Academy LA in Los Angeles at 10 pm PST. They will join the female-centered lineup that includes Alabama’s Flo Milli as the opener and Quality Control’s City Girls as the night’s main event.

Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop will be the first of multiple events to celebrate Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players List and magazine issue, recognizing executives from the industry and acknowledging their impact within the music world.

In addition to launching an NFT project created by both Intel Evo and Billboard, the night will present the Rémy Martin x Vibe Impact and Excellence Award, crediting and honoring a musician that has made an outstanding number of contributions to their community, paving the way for up-and-coming, new artists to establish themselves within their respective genres.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no surprise that the City Girls will be performing at such a monumental occasion since they have been the breakout stars within rap music since they made headlines with their uncredited feature on Drake’s “In My Feelings” in 2018. Since then, the Florida-based hip-hop duo composed of JT and Yung Miami have released a flurry of hits, from “Act Up” from their album Girl Code to their TikTok smash-hit, “Twerkulator.”

The duo also teamed up with R&B legend Usher to feature on his summer anthem “Good Love,” which dropped this past June.

Flo Milli has also established herself as a trendsetter within Southern hip-hop with her two latest albums, Ho, why is you here? and, You Still Here, Ho?. These projects also produced chart-topping singles, including her Playboi Carti-remix, “Beef FloMix,” and her ever-empowering “In The Party.”

Sponsored by Samsung, Intel, and Rémy Martin, the night will honor executives, artists, and innovators within the industry, complete with performances by some of the biggest names in hip-hop.

Listen to the best of City Girls on Apple Music and Spotify.