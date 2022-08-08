Rae Sremmurd Link With Flo Milli For New Single ‘Community D__k’

Rae Sremurd, ‘Community D__k’ - Photo: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Multi-platinum duo Rae Sremmurd return with Flo Milli in tow for their playful new summer single “Community D__k,” out via Eardrummer Records/Interscope Records.

Accompanied by a visual, the song is the perfect platform for Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi to flex their skills and their senses of humor. “Community D__k” is available now at all digital retailers.

Rae Sremmurd - Community D**k ft. Flo Milli (Official Music Video)

Hip-hop thrives on pairing unexpected elements, and “Community D__k” pushes that notion to the extreme, marrying a squeaking mattress sample, the melody from “Jingle Bells,” and gleefully carnal raps from two of the genre’s greatest stylists. Swae promises to outperform the pro athletes and other rappers competing for one woman’s attention, while, later in the song, Jxmmi drops all that formality: “She was classy, but I f____d her in the sprinter van.”

Rather than presenting an entirely male perspective, “Community D__k” is elevated by a star turn from Flo Milli, the acclaimed rapper from Mobile, Alabama, whose debut album You Still Here, H_? was released last month. In her kinetic verse, she scoffs at baby mamas lurking on her Instagram but accepts a man’s promiscuous ways.

“Community D__k” comes complete with a video directed by Bryan Barber (Outkast’s “Hey Ya!,” UGK’s “International Players Anthem,” G-Unit’s “Stunt 101”), which imagines an actual business model: Swae and Jxmmi rolling around the city in a work van, popping up wherever their, well, services are needed. The video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, Yo! MTV and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

“Community D__k” follows “Denial,” which was released in June and marked the brothers’ first song together in more than four years. Before that, Rae Sremmurd had established themselves as the preeminent melodicists in hip-hop, racking up innumerable hit singles from the moment they landed with 2014’s “No Flex Zone.” Their first two albums, 2015’s SremmLife and the following year’s SremmLife 2, were each certified Platinum, and the latter spawned the group’s first No.1 hit, the Gucci Mane-assisted “Black Beatles.” SR3MM, from 2018, was groundbreaking in its own way, a triple-disc effort that saw each brother get his own LP’s worth of space to work solo, before tying them back together.

