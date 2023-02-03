JID And Lute Share ‘Ma Boy’ From ‘Creed III’ Soundtrack

JID and Lute, ‘Ma Boy’ - Photo: Dreamville Records/Interscope Records

Dreamville will executive produce the official soundtrack to Creed III alongside Proximity Media (Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis), Outlier Society (Michael B. Jordan), and Executive Music Producer Frank Brim. To celebrate the news, JID and Lute have released the soundtrack cut “Ma Boy.”

The acclaimed franchise’s third installment was directed by Michael B. Jordan and will feature music from artists within the Dreamville roster and beyond.



Dreamville/Interscope Records worked closely with the franchise’s producers MGM, Proximity, and Outlier to create a musical experience that fit not just the film’s needs but one that will be celebrated as its own piece of art–inspired by both the film and the coming together of various artists on a soundtrack that matches the film’s acclaim and impact on community and culture. The soundtrack will be released on March 3 on Dreamville/Interscope Records alongside the film’s theatrical release.

Back in December, JID announced a vinyl reissue of his debut album The Never Story in two vinyl variants, LP and Expanded Edition 2LP.

The Never Story will be available on black vinyl. The Never Story (Expanded Edition 2LP) will be available on orange translucent vinyl and feature instrumental tracks. Shipping began last month.

Back in November, JID shared that “2007”–meant as the outro to his critically acclaimed album, The Forever Story–was finally added to the project across DSPs.

The track, which features spoken parts by J.Cole, Ib Hamad, and JID’s own father, was initially left off due to sample clearance issues.

Back in October, JID announced brand new national headlining dates with Smino. The tour sold out almost immediately during the pre-sale period with additional dates announced on the on-sale date. Aptly titled, Luv Is 4Ever Tour, the 32-city tour kicks off on January 22 at Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA making stops across the U.S. in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Works on March 29.

