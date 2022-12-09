JID Announces Vinyl Reissue Of ‘The Never Story’

JID, ‘The Never Story’ - Photo: Dreamville/Interscope

JID has announced a vinyl reissue of his debut album The Never Story in two vinyl variants, LP and Expanded Edition 2LP.

The Never Story will be available on black vinyl. The Never Story (Expanded Edition 2LP) will be available on orange translucent vinyl and feature instrumental tracks. Shipping begins in January.

Back in November, JID shared that “2007”–meant as the outro to his critically acclaimed album, The Forever Story–was finally added to the project across DSPs.

The track, which features spoken parts by J.Cole, Ib Hamad, and JID’s own father, was initially left off due to sample clearance issues.

Back in October, JID announced brand new national headlining dates with Smino. The tour sold out almost immediately during the pre-sale period with additional dates announced on the on-sale date. Aptly titled, Luv Is 4Ever Tour, the 32-city tour kicks off on January 22 at Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA making stops across the U.S. in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Works on March 29.

Also in October, the MC released an incredible six minute visualizer for tracks “Bruddanem/Crack Sandwich” from The Forever Story. Creative produced by JID and directed by longtime collaborators Mac Grant and Chad Tennies, the video is a cinematic feat that brings to life JID’s animated raps on the two fan favorite tracks.

JID also recently finished a two week stint in Australia and New Zealand, bringing his unique brand of high-octane energy and powerful storytelling to festival stages across the continent. He performed fan favorites alongside tracks from his recently released album, The Forever Story. JID also recently sat in at NPR to perform for their Tiny Desk series, which showcased JID’s vocal abilities live and unfiltered.

Pre-order The Never Story (Deluxe Edition).

The Never Story Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

Side A

Doo Wop

General

NEVER

EdEddnEddy

D/vision

Hereditary

Side B

All Bad

Underwear

8701

Hoodbooger

Somebody

LAUDER

Side C

Doo Wop (Instrumental)

General (Instrumental)

NEVER (Instrumental)

EdEddnEddy (Instrumental)

D/vision (Instrumental)

Hereditary (Instrumental)

Side D

All Bad (Instrumental)

Underwear (Instrumental)

8701 (Instrumental)

Hoodbooger (Instrumental)

Somebody (Instrumental)

LAUDER (Instrumental)