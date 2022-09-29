SIGN UP
JID Releases Cinematic Visual For ‘Money’

The track is featured on JID’s critically acclaimed new album ‘The Forever Story.’

JID - Photo: Terence Rushin/Getty Images for SiriusXM Pandora
JID - Photo: Terence Rushin/Getty Images for SiriusXM Pandora

Atlanta rapper JID> has released the official music video for fan favorite track “Money.” Creative produced by JID and directed by Chad Tennies and Mac Grant, the video is a short that follows two brothers as they spend the day together in the city of Atlanta, GA.

An ode to latchkey kids everywhere, the visual ends in a heartbreaking scene that serves as a nod back to the emotional lyrics JID raps over the bright choral laden track.

Earlier this month, JID joined the illustrious NPR Tiny Desk roster to perform a live medley of fan favorite tracks and songs from his critically acclaimed third studio album, The Forever Story.

Backed by a live band that includes drums, bass and horns, JID showed off his versatility by crooning on “Kody Blu 31” while mastering the rhymes and bars on “Surround Sound,” “151 Rum,” and more–proving that even in a stripped back setting, JID performance ability has the power to captivate any audience.

The week prior, JID shared a music video for the emotional and diaristic “Kody Blu 31.” The visual, directed by Raven B. Varona, was shot at his late grandmother’s house (which he recently purchased following her passing) and features his parents and siblings.

JID also recently invited Ebro Darden and Apple Music to the Georgia countryside to speak more about the making of The Forever Story and gleam into his family dynamics with interviews with his father, mother, and siblings.

The Forever Story is JID’s third studio album and his most personal project yet. Lauded as “ambitious” (Pitchfork) and one of the week’s best releases (NPR, Complex, Pitchfork, FADERand more), the album has been heralded as one of the year’s best rap albums.

Acting as a prequel, each track on the album acts as a chapter in the origin story of JID–a collegiate football athlete turned rapper. The critically acclaimed album is a 15-track project ladened with evocative storytelling and head swiveling lyricism backed against addicting beats and sample chops. The project is executive produced by longtime collaborator, Christo. It features a slew of special guests including rap luminaries Yasiin Bey, Lil Wayne, and 21 Savage, alongside frequent collaborators Lil Durk, EARTHGANG, Kenny Mason, Ari Lennox, and many more helping to anchor the project.

Buy or stream The Forever Story.

