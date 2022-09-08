JID Brings ‘The Forever Story’ To ‘NPR’s Tiny Desk’

JID - Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage

JID joins the illustrious NPR Tiny Desk roster to perform a live medley of fan favorite tracks and songs from his critically acclaimed third studio album, The Forever Story.

Backed by a live band that includes drums, bass and horns, JID shows off his versatility by crooning on “Kody Blu 31” while mastering the rhymes and bars on “Surround Sound,” “151 Rum,” and more–proving that even in a stripped back setting, JID performance ability has the power to captivate any audience.

JID: Tiny Desk Concert

Last week, JID shared a music video for the emotional and diaristic “Kody Blu 31.” The visual, directed by Raven B. Varona, was shot at his late grandmother’s house (which he recently purchased following her passing) and features his parents and siblings.

JID also recently invited Ebro Darden and Apple Music to the Georgia countryside to speak more about the making of The Forever Story and gleam into his family dynamics with interviews with his father, mother, and siblings.

The Forever Story is JID’s third studio album and his most personal project yet. Lauded as “ambitious” (Pitchfork) and one of the week’s best releases (NPR, Complex, Pitchfork, FADER and more), the album has been heralded as one of the year’s best rap albums.

Acting as a prequel, each track on the album acts as a chapter in the origin story of JID–a collegiate football athlete turned rapper. The critically acclaimed album is a 15-track project ladened with evocative storytelling and head swiveling lyricism backed against addicting beats and sample chops. The project is executive produced by longtime collaborator, Christo. It features a slew of special guests including rap luminaries Yasiin Bey, Lil Wayne, and 21 Savage, alongside frequent collaborators Lil Durk, EARTHGANG, Kenny Mason, Ari Lennox, and many more helping to anchor the project.

Born and raised in East Atlanta, JID grew up on his parents’ collection of classic funk/soul LPs, and broke onto the scene with his 2015 EP, DiCaprio. The EP saw him collaborating with hip-hop duo EARTHGANG, whom he’d previously joined on a 2014 tour also including Bas and Ab-Soul. This is where he was spotted by J.Cole who promptly signed JID to his Interscope Records venture, Dreamville Records.

