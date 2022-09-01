Ari Lennox Shares Surprise New EP ‘Away Message,’ Drops Track With Summer Walker

Ari Lennox - Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Interscope

After kicking off her sophomore season with her new single, “Hoodie,” Ari Lennox ramps up the intensity ahead of age/sex/location with her surprise EP Away Message.

The short set is an anticipation-setter as Ari tantalizes her fanbase with an appetizer littered with exquisite energy. Standout track “Queen Space” with oft collaborator Summer Walker is a sweet-sounding ode for women seeking their power back in one-sided relationships. Away Message is a stellar entry point for fans eager to dive into the creative mind of Ari, who gained mainstream notoriety with her acclaimed 2019 debut album Shea Butter Baby.

Along with teasing fans with “Queen Space”–a record that will also reside on her sophomore album, Ari surprised her fans with the stunning cover art for age/sex/location. Beaming majestically, Ari lies across a water stream, eager to step into the next chapter of her music career. In a recent post from Dreamville superstar J. Cole, Ari breaks down her dating path in 2022 and acknowledging this part of her journey as her “eat pray love” moment. Ari’s upcoming effort, age/sex/location, will be released on September 9 via Dreamville/Interscope Records.

Lennox first teased the project with the alluring single “Hoodie.” The seductive track finds Lennox reuniting with her longtime Dreamville collaborator Elite, who she previously teamed up with on eight tracks from her debut album Shea Butter Baby.

Age/sex/location serves as the hotly anticipated follow up to Ari’s acclaimed 2019 debut, Shea Butter Baby. The project, now with over 1.3 billion global streams, spawned major hits: the RIAA platinum-certified title track, featuring Dreamville label head and marquee artist, J. Cole, the fan-favorite, gold-certified singles “BMO” and “Whipped Cream,” and “Up Late,” whose intimate video drew praise from ESSENCE, Noisey, Pitchfork, and Billboard. Awards recognition capped off the debut era, with nominations at the GRAMMYs (for her contribution on Dreamville’s album, Revenge of the Dreamers III), three 2019 Soul Train Awards, and two 2020 NAACP Awards.

Buy or stream Away Message.