Summer Walker - Photo: Brandon (Bdot) Wilkins (Courtesy of LVRN/Interscope Records)

R&B streaming supernova Summer Walker is back with her Amazon Music Live EP, Summer Series. The five-track offering includes live performances of fan-favorite Summer records, including “Over It,” “Playing Games,” “Session 32,” “Throw It Away,” and “Unloyal.”

Summer has enjoyed a string of stellar performances over the last few months, beginning with her sold-out concert, A Hot Summer Night, last June. She continued her fiery onslaught at London’s Wireless Festival last month, where her rousing effort amazed the crowd and left her awestruck by their courteous reception.

This week, she’ll take her talents to New York’s Hulu Theatre this Friday at the prestigious Madison Square Garden before heading out to Detroit’s Fox Theatre on August 17. In recent months, Walker also landed prominent feature appearances alongside fellow music heavyweights Kendrick Lamar (“Purple Hearts”) and The Weeknd (“Best Friend [Remix]).”

After being nominated for the Billboard Music Awards and BET Awards, Summer earned another nomination at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. Nominated for Best R&B Video, Summer’s R&B scorcher “No Love (Extended Version)” featuring Cardi B and SZA sits at 19 million on YouTube and remains a contender for song of the year in the R&B space.

In its original form with Summer Walker and SZA, “No Love” lit up charts upon its debut last November. The song surged to No.1 on Apple Music’s U.S. Top 100 chart and though it wasn’t an official single at the time, also debuted at No.13 on the Billboard Hot 100 to become Summer Walker’s highest-charting hit.

The track appears on Summer’s Still Over It, which broke the record for the most one-week streams for an album ever by a female R&B artist and was the first R&B album by a female act to top the Billboard 200 since 2016. Those achievements led Summer to be honored with the Chartbreaker Award at Billboard’s annual Women in Music ceremony.

Buy to stream Summer Series (Amazon Music Live EP).