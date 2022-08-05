The Weekend Shares New Remix Of ‘Best Friends’ Ft. Summer Walker

The Weeknd - Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation

The Weeknd has released a remix of his Dawn FM song “Best Friends”, which features Summer Walker. You can check it out below.

“Best Friends” is the latest track from Abel Tesfaye’s fifth album to get the remix treatment following Kaytranada’s rework of “Out Of Time”, Oneohtrix Point Never’s “Dawn FM”, Swedish House Mafia’s “Sacrifice” and more.

The Weeknd wrote online that Walker “f_king CRUSHED it“, adding that “she carried”. Listen to the new remix of “Best Friends” below.

The Weeknd, Summer Walker - Best Friends (Remix)

Dawn FM is the follow-up to the Canadian artist’s 2020’s After Hours. In a four-star review NME wrote that his latest record marks a “period of reflection with perhaps his most mature, emotionally robust collection yet”.

In other news, The Weeknd has announced that he is set to launch two haunted houses at Universal Studios in Hollywood and Universal’s Orlando resort inspired by After Hours.

The houses, named ‘The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare’, have been designed by Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights in collaboration with the singer himself. They are based on the visuals and aesthetics from the album, and inspired by various horror and science fiction films.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, The Weeknd noted that he had “always wanted” his own haunted house – especially one made by Halloween Horror Nights. “Halloween has always been significant to my music, so this is a total dream come to life,” he said.

The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare opens on September 2 at the Universal Orlando Resort and September 8 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

“Prepare to enter the macabre mind of The Weeknd in this haunted house as he stalks your squad through the surreal nightmare of his After Hours music,” a synopsis on the Universal website reads. “A slasher carving a smile at an otherworldly rave. Bandaged maniacs performing extreme plastic surgery. A grotesque mannequin masquerade. His nightmare is now yours.”

