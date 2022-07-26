The Weeknd Invites Fans To ‘After Hours Nightmare’ Haunted Houses This Halloween

The Weeknd – Photo: Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

The Weeknd has announced his plans for Halloween – inviting fans into a new haunted house experience inspired by his award-winning, critically-acclaimed album After Hours.

The After Hours Nightmare haunted houses will be launched at the Universal Orlando and Universal Hollywood theme parks later this year as part of the attractions’ Halloween Horror Nights events.

The new experience will be based around the album it takes its name from, pulling inspiration from both After Hours’ songs and aesthetic. While visitors try to escape being “stalked by slashers, bandaged maniacs, gruesome toad-like creatures and other unfathomable horrors from the mind of the artist,” tracks from the record will soundtrack the event.

A preview video for the event shows some of the figures that could appear in the haunted house, including The Weeknd’s bandaged character. “I always wanted my own Halloween Horror Nights haunted house as Halloween has always been significant to my music, so this is a total dream come to life,” the star said in a press release. “I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this, and I cannot wait for people to experience this madness!”

“Prepare to enter the macabre mind of The Weeknd in this haunted house as he stalks your squad through the surreal nightmare of his After Hours music,” a synopsis on the Universal website reads. “A slasher carving a smile at an otherworldly rave. Bandaged maniacs performing extreme plastic surgery. A grotesque mannequin masquerade. His nightmare is now yours.”

The After Hours Nightmare experience will run on select nights from September 2-October 31. Find more information on the Universal website.

Meanwhile, last week (July 22), The Weeknd shared a new remix of his Dawn FM track “How Do I Make You Love Me?.” The song was reworked by Swedish House Mafia’s Sebastian Ingrosso and Bosnian-Swedish DJ Salvatore Gannaci. The original version was also given a music video, featuring The Weeknd in animated form.

