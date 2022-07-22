The Weeknd Drops Animated Video And Remix For ‘How Do I Make You Love Me?’

The Weeknd – Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation

The Weeknd has shared a new animated video and remix for his Dawn FM track “How Do I Make You Love Me?.”

The new music video features an animated version of the star and his “Out Of Time” video co-star, Squid Game actor Jung HoYeon.

The visuals were directed by Jocelyn Charles and creative-directed and conceptualized by Cliqua, who are frequent collaborators of The Weeknd. In the video, the cartoon version of the R&B superstar awakes in a hospital bed with a bronze mask covering his face. After he escapes from the doctors – losing an arm in the process – he falls out of the hospital window and goes on a surreal, bloody mission to get back to Jung HoYeon.

The Weeknd - How Do I Make You Love Me? (Official Music Video)

Alongside the video, a new remix of “How Do I Make You Love Me?” Has also been shared, with the track being reworked by Swedish House Mafia’s Sebastian Ingrosso and Bosnian-Swedish DJ Salvatore Gannaci. The new version adds a booming beat to the track, Abel Tesfaye’s vocals chopped up in between.

The Weeknd - How Do I Make You Love Me (Sebastian Ingrosso & Salvatore Gannaci) (Official Audio)

It’s not the first time The Weeknd and Ingrosso have teamed up. In April, they – and the other members of Swedish House Mafia – shared the stage at Coachella as they joined forces for the Sunday night headline set. Swedish House Mafia also remixed the Dawn FM track “Sacrifice,” produced the original versions of that song and “How Do I Make You Love Me?,” and worked with The Weeknd on the track “Moth To A Flame.”

The new releases come a week after The Weeknd kicked off his After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour in Philadelphia, PA. The tour will run until September when it concludes at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

Meanwhile, the star has been working on a new series for HBO called The Idol and revealed the first trailer for it earlier this week (July 18). The show will star The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, Debby Ryan, Hara New, BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim, and more.

