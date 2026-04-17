Jessie Ware Announces Superbloom Tour

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Jessie Ware is hitting the road this fall in support of her new album Superbloom, which is out today on Interscope. The run, which kicks off in October, will include the pop diva’s largest shows yet, and her first set of UK arena dates.

The Superbloom Tour opens in Toronto on October 6th and runs across North America, with dates scheduled in Washington DC, Chicago, San Francisco, Mexico City, and at New York’s Radio City Music Hall and Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre. After traversing North America, she’ll hop across the Atlantic to Europe ahead of a UK and Ireland leg that includes nights at London’s The O2 Arena, Dublin, Glasgow, and Manchester.

“I am so excited to be performing my biggest shows ever. We made it to arenas!!!” Ware said in a statement. “The Superbloom Tour will be filled with celebration, dancing, theatre, cowboys and goddesses and of course a LOT of singing.” Artist presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 21, and general sale will begin on Thursday, April 23.

Jessie Ware - Superbloom

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

Superbloom is Ware’s first album in three years, and features Barney Lister and Karma Kid, among others. It follows her 2023 record That! Feels Good!, which debuted at No. 3 on the UK Albums Chart upon release. She launched the Superbloom era in January with the resplendent lead single “I Could Get Used to This,” which arrived alongside a secret-garden-inspired video.

Ware has described Superbloom as a deeper exploration into one of her best-loved themes: relationships with others. “I wanted to dig deeper with this record; to connect with real relationships and appreciate the love I have, and the fears I have of losing it,” she said earlier this year.

Buy Jessie Ware’s Superbloom here.