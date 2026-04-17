Frank Zappa’s Vaulternative Records Returns With 1966 Live Album Rerelease

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Frank Zappa’s Vaulternative Records is back after nearly a decade, and its return brings some unearthed live Zappa tracks. The first release on Vaulternative Records will be Zappa ’66: Vol. 1 – Live at TTG Studios, captured during a pivotal 1966 recording session. The album will feature 17 tracks, only one of which had been previously released. The album officially hits shelves on May 15, and is available for preorder now.

Zappa ’66: Vol. 1 – Live at TTG Studios will be available on a 2LP set on red translucent vinyl, on CD, and digital download. The new 2026 edition is remastered from the original ¼-inch analog tapes. All format types will include liner notes, photos by Earl Leaf, film stills by Barry Feinstein, posters, and additional vault ephemera. The first song from the release, “Move On,” is available now.

There will also be more releases like this coming with the return of Vaulternative. “We’re very pleased to announce the relaunch of Vaulternative Records, which creates a direct line from The Vault to fans,” says Zappa Vaultmeister Joe Travers. “Frank’s AAAFNRAA philosophy — Anything Anytime Anyplace for No Reason At All — really applies here, because the material can take so many forms. It might be an interview, a raw live recording, something Frank worked on that was never released, or a fully realized concert. The goal is to uncover and share the things we know fans will appreciate most. We’re excited to bring Vaulternative back as another way to open up the Vault and deliver more of that content to the people who want it.”

Vaulternative was launched by the Zappa family trust and released its first work, FZ:OZ, in 2002. The label then went on to release projects like Zappa’s live Carnegie Hall album, which he performed with his band The Mothers Of Invention. The label will continue to spotlight rare live recordings, deep cuts, historically significant performances, and all kinds of other Zappa oddities and ephemera.

Buy Frank Zappa’s Zappa ’66 Vol. 1: Live At TTG Studios here.