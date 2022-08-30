Ari Lennox Shares Cover Art For ‘Age/Sex/Location’

Ari Lennox - Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Shortly after revealing that her new album, age/sex/location, will be arriving on September 9, R&B superstar Ari Lennox Tweeted a photo of the album art, which features the singer in a diamond-laced bikini against a sherbet-colored backdrop.

Lennox first teased the project with the alluring single “Hoodie.” The seductive track finds Lennox reuniting with her longtime Dreamville collaborator Elite, who she previously teamed up with on eight tracks from her debut album Shea Butter Baby.

Ari Lennox - Hoodie (Official Music Video)

“Can I fit in that hoodie?/ I’m tryna get in that hoodie,” Lennox sings on the chorus before hitting the high notes as she narrates: “Tangled up on your waist/ Dreaming of how you taste/ Underneath your North Face.”

The accompanying music video sees the star appear alongside Isiah Rashad as a loved-up couple, with Rashad gifting the musician with a unique and special present. However, by the clip’s end, a twist arrives that rocks both Lennox and the viewer’s perception of the relationship. The record will also include the previously-released hit single “Pressure,” alongside 10 more tracks.

Lennox’s new single continues a year of wins for the star in 2022. In June, she was nominated for four BET Awards and has achieved three RIAA Gold certifications so far this year–the Shea Butter Baby cut “Whipped Cream,” her Jazmine Sullivan collaboration “On It,” and “Pressure.”

The latter secured Lennox her highest-charting track on the Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for 17 weeks, as well as giving her her first No.1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart. To date, it has also racked up more than 120 million global streams.

In May, the star took part in Coke Studio’s global project, which saw numerous acclaimed artists cover Queen’s “A Kind Of Magic.” For her version, Lennox stripped the track down to just her vocals and a guitar and added a soulful twist to the classic song.

