Ari Lennox Announces New Album And Shares Alluring New Single ‘Hoodie’

Ari Lennox – Photo: Ally Green (Courtesy of Interscope Records)

Ari Lennox has announced details of her new album age/sex/location and previewed the record with the alluring new single “Hoodie.”

The seductive new track finds Lennox reuniting with her longtime Dreamville collaborator Elite, who she previously teamed up with on eight tracks from her debut album Shea Butter Baby.

“Can I fit in that hoodie?/I’m tryna get in that hoodie,” Lennox sings on the chorus before hitting the high notes as she narrates: “Tangled up on your waist/Dreaming of how you taste/Underneath your North Face.”

The accompanying music video sees the star appear alongside Isiah Rashad as a loved-up couple, with Rashad gifting the musician with a unique and special present. However, by the clip’s end, a twist arrives that rocks both Lennox and the viewer’s perception of the relationship.

Ari Lennox - Hoodie (Official Music Video)

“Hoodie” will feature on age/sex/location, which is set to be released on September 9 via Dreamville/Interscope Records. The record will also include the previously-released hit single “Pressure,” alongside 10 more tracks.

Lennox’s new single continues a year of wins for the star in 2022. In June, she was nominated for four BET Awards and has achieved three RIAA Gold certifications so far this year – the Shea Butter Baby cut “Whipped Cream,” her Jazmine Sullivan collaboration “On It,” and “Pressure.” The latter secured Lennox her highest-charting track on the Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for 17 weeks, as well as giving her her first No.1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart. To date, it has also racked up more than 120 million global streams.

In May, the star took part in Coke Studio’s global project, which saw numerous acclaimed artists cover Queen’s “A Kind Of Magic.” For her version, Lennox stripped the track down to just her vocals and a guitar and added a soulful twist to the classic song.

Pre-order age/sex/location.