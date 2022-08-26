JID Releases New Album ‘The Forever Story’

JID - Photo: David KA (Courtesy of Dreamville Records/Interscope Records)

Atlanta rapper and GRAMMY nominated artist JID has released his highly anticipated third studio album The Forever Story (out now on Dreamville/Interscope Records).

The 15-track project is filled with evocative storytelling and head swiveling lyricism backed against addictive beats and sample chops. The project is executive produced by longtime collaborator, Christo. The Forever Story features previously released tracks “Dance Now” and “Surround Sound,” which is on its way to achieving RIAA Gold certification.

JID - The Forever Story: Coin Toss

The Forever Story is JID’s third studio album and his most personal project yet. It features a slew of special guests including rap luminaries Yasiin Bey, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, and collaborators Lil Durk, EARTHGANG, Kenny Mason, Ari Lennox, and many more helping to anchor the project.

Acting as a prequel, each track on the album serves as a chapter in the origin story of JID–a collegiate football athlete turned rapper. Ahead of the album dropping on all platforms, JID shared a vignette titled “Coin Toss” to further illustrate the biographical nature of his album. The short film was directed by by Allan Maldonado (Black-ish, Sneakerheads, The Last O.G.).

Born and raised in East Atlanta, JID grew up on his parents’ collection of classic funk/soul LPs, and broke onto the scene with his 2015 EP, DiCaprio. The EP saw him collaborating with hip-hop duo EARTHGANG, whom he’d previously joined on a 2014 tour also including Bas and Ab-Soul. This is where he was spotted by J.Cole who promptly signed JID to his Interscope Records venture, Dreamville Records.

In 2019, JID continued his momentum as rap’s most exciting additions with stellar contributions on Dreamville’s Platinum certified compilation Revenge of the Dreamers IIIwhich went on to debut No.1 on the Billboard Top 200 charts and received multiple GRAMMY nominations including “Best Rap Album” and “Best Rap Performance.”

