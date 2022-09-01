JID Shares Music Video For ‘Kody Blu 31’

JID, ‘Kody Blu 31’ - Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/Dreamville Records/Interscope Records

Atlanta rapper and Grammy nominated artist JID has been reaping the rewards of his latest effort, The Forever Story. To celebrate the project, he just shared a visual for track “Kody Blu 31,” directed by Raven B. Varona.

The video was shot at his late grandmother’s house (which he recently purchased following her passing) and features his parents and siblings.

ADVERTISEMENT

JID - Kody Blu 31 (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

JID recently invited Ebro Darden and Apple Music to the Georgia countryside to speak more about the making of The Forever Story and gleam into his family dynamics with interviews with his father, mother, and siblings.

The Forever Story is JID’s third studio album and his most personal project yet. The already critically acclaimed album is a 15-track project filled with evocative storytelling and head swiveling lyricism backed against addicting beats and sample chops. The project was executive produced by longtime collaborator Christo.

It features a slew of special guests including rap luminaries Yasiin Bey, Lil Wayne, and 21 Savage, alongside frequent collaborators Lil Durk, EARTHGANG, Kenny Mason, Ari Lennox, and many more helping to anchor the project. Acting as a prequel, each track on the album acts as a chapter in the origin story of JID–a collegiate football athlete turned rapper.

Born and raised in East Atlanta, JID grew up on his parents’ collection of classic funk/soul LPs, and broke onto the scene with his 2015 EP, DiCaprio. The EP saw him collaborating with hip-hop duo EARTHGANG, whom he’d previously joined on a 2014 tour also including Bas and Ab-Soul. This is where he was spotted by J.Cole who promptly signed JID to his Interscope Records venture, Dreamville Records.

In 2019, JID continued his momentum as rap’s most exciting additions with stellar contributions on Dreamville’s Platinum certified compilation Revenge of the Dreamers IIIwhich went on to debut No.1 on the Billboard Top 200 charts and received multiple GRAMMY nominations including “Best Rap Album” and “Best Rap Performance.”

Buy or stream The Forever Story.