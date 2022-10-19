JID Shares ‘Bruddandem/Crack Sandwich’ Visualizer

JID - Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball

Atlanta rapper JID has released an incredible six minute visualizer for tracks “Bruddanem/Crack Sandwich” off his critically acclaimed album, The Forever Story.

Creative produced by JID and directed by longtime collaborators Mac Grant and Chad Tennies, the video is a cinematic feat that brings to life JID’s animated raps on the two fan favorite tracks.

Last week, JID announced brand new national headlining dates with fellow MC Smino. Aptly titled Luv Is 4Ever Tour, the 32-city tour kicks off on January 22 at Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA making stops across the U.S. in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Works on March 29. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, October 14 at 10AM local time.

JID recently finished a two week stint in Australia and New Zealand, bringing his unique brand of high-octane energy and powerful storytelling to festival stages across the continent. He performed fan favorites alongside tracks from his recently released album, The Forever Story. JID also recently sat in at NPR to perform for their Tiny Desk series, which showcased JID’s vocal abilities live and unfiltered.

Late last month, the MC released the official music video for fan favorite track “Money.” Creative produced by JID and directed by Chad Tennies and Mac Grant, the video is a short that follows two brothers as they spend the day together in the city of Atlanta, GA.

An ode to latchkey kids everywhere, the visual ends in a heartbreaking scene that serves as a nod back to the emotional lyrics JID raps over the bright choral laden track.

Earlier in the fall the rapper shared a music video for the emotional and diaristic “Kody Blu 31.” The visual, directed by Raven B. Varona, was shot at his late grandmother’s house (which he recently purchased following her passing) and features his parents and siblings.

Buy or stream The Forever Story.