JID And Smino Announce Co-Headlining Tour

JID - Photo: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Atlanta rapper and renowned live performer JID has announced brand new headlining dates alongside R&B/Soul artist Smino. Aptly titled Luv Is 4Ever Tour, the 32-city tour kicks off on January 22 at Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA making stops across the U.S. in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Works on March 29. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, October 14 at 10AM local time.

JID recently wrapped a two week stint in Australia and New Zealand, bringing his unique brand of high-octane energy and powerful storytelling to festival stages across the continent. He performed fan favorites alongside tracks from his recently released album, The Forever Story. JID also recently sat in at NPR to perform for their Tiny Desk series, which showcased JID’s vocal abilities live and unfiltered.

Late last month, the MC released the official music video for fan favorite track “Money.” Creative produced by JID and directed by Chad Tennies and Mac Grant, the video is a short that follows two brothers as they spend the day together in the city of Atlanta, GA.

An ode to latchkey kids everywhere, the visual ends in a heartbreaking scene that serves as a nod back to the emotional lyrics JID raps over the bright choral laden track.

Earlier in the fall the rapper shared a music video for the emotional and diaristic “Kody Blu 31.” The visual, directed by Raven B. Varona, was shot at his late grandmother’s house (which he recently purchased following her passing) and features his parents and siblings.

JID also recently invited Ebro Darden and Apple Music to the Georgia countryside to speak more about the making of The Forever Story and gleam into his family dynamics with interviews with his father, mother, and siblings.

The Forever Story is JID’s third studio album and his most personal project yet. Lauded as “ambitious” (Pitchfork) and one of the week’s best releases (NPR, Complex, Pitchfork, FADERand more), the album has been heralded as one of the year’s best rap albums.

