JID Adds ‘2007’ To ‘The Forever Story’

JID - Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

JID announced earlier this week that “2007”–meant as the outro to his critically acclaimed album, The Forever Story–is finally being added to the project across DSPs.

The track, which features spoken parts by J.Cole, Ib Hamad, and JID’s own father, was initially left off due to sample clearance issues.

2007

Last month, JID announced brand new national headlining dates with Smino. The tour sold out almost immediately during the pre-sale period with additional dates announced on the on-sale date. Aptly titled, Luv Is 4Ever Tour, the 32-city tour kicks off on January 22 at Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA making stops across the U.S. in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Works on March 29.

Last month, the MC released an incredible six minute visualizer for tracks “Bruddanem/Crack Sandwich” from The Forever Story.

Creative produced by JID and directed by longtime collaborators Mac Grant and Chad Tennies, the video is a cinematic feat that brings to life JID’s animated raps on the two fan favorite tracks.

JID recently finished a two week stint in Australia and New Zealand, bringing his unique brand of high-octane energy and powerful storytelling to festival stages across the continent. He performed fan favorites alongside tracks from his recently released album, The Forever Story. JID also recently sat in at NPR to perform for their Tiny Desk series, which showcased JID’s vocal abilities live and unfiltered.

In late September, the MC released the official music video for fan favorite track “Money.” Also creative produced by JID and directed by Chad Tennies and Mac Grant, the video is a short that follows two brothers as they spend the day together in the city of Atlanta, GA

An ode to latchkey kids everywhere, the visual ends in a heartbreaking scene that serves as a nod back to the emotional lyrics JID raps over the bright choral laden track.

