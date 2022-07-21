J.Cole, J.I.D, Sheck Wes, And Kenny Mason Star In ‘Stick’ Video

Dreamville Records - Photo: Courtesy of Dreamville Records

J. Cole, J.I.D, Sheck Wes, and Kenny Mason star in the music video for “STICK,” which is featured on the new Dreamville compilation, D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. The video was directed by Waboosh and ONDA.

The set boasts new solo material from Dreamville artists as well as collaborations and superstar cameos from across the rap game including ASAP Ferg, 2 Chainz, and more.

JID & J. Cole (feat. Kenny Mason & Sheck Wes) - Stick [Official Music Video]

On the fierce project opener “Stick,” Dreamville’s own JID and J. Cole invite Kenny Mason and Wes to spit alongside them, while Bas and Ferg trade bars on “Lifestyle.” Other guest stars tapping in with the Dreamville camp include 2 Chainz, G Perico, Young Nudy, and more.

Highlights like Bas and Earthgang’s “Jozi Flows” remind us of the undeniable depth of talent, style, and innovation on the label. Dreamville signees Cozz, Lute, and Omen also make star-turning performances, proving that the roster, from top-to-bottom, ranks as one of the best in the game.

Dreamville mainstays EARTHGANG recently released a deluxe version of their critically acclaimed record, Ghetto Gods.

Featuring five additional tracks ranging from remixes, new songs, and reimagined versions of album favorites, Ghetto Gods (Deluxe) brings along friends Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, Smino, and Blxckie to add their flair to the songs.

Ghetto Gods (Deluxe) arrived on the heels of the EARTHGANG’s appearance at Something In The Water Festival and their last show on their Biodeghettable Tour which took place in front of a hometown crowd in Atlanta, GA. The pair, who were on tour all spring, will hit the road again this fall with legendary music group Gorillaz on their national U.S. stadium tour.

As part of the recently finished tour, EARTHGANG partnered with music discovery platform Pigeons & Planes to hand select a hometown hero in each city on the tour for a chance to open for the Atlanta duo.

