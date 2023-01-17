Mariah Carey, 50 Cent, Summer Walker, And More Set For Lovers & Friends Festival

Mariah Carey - Photo: Gotham/Getty Images

Lovers & Friends is set to return on May 6, 2023 to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds with headlining sets from Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera, and more.

Other artists set appear include Usher, 50 Cent, Nelly, Pitbull, with additional performances from contemporary fan-favorites Miguel, Jhene Aiko, Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller, PARTYNEXTDOOR and many more.

GA, GA+, VIP and VIP Cabana presale tickets will go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10 AM PST at www.loversandfriendsfest.com and any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 20 at 2 PM PST. Layaway payment plans start at $19.99 down.

VIP packages include preferred viewing areas, charging stations, a dedicated entry lane at the festival entrance, air-conditioned restrooms and more. VIP Cabanas are available with exclusive viewing areas with VIP service including food vouchers and select complimentary beverages, expedited entry and more.

Hotel and ticket packages are available with discounted rates at select Las Vegas hotels, 24/7 hotel concierge, and exclusive add-ons including access to the Lovers & Friends Official Open Bar inside Zouk Nightclub and brunch packages from Resorts World Las Vegas.

Back at the end of December, Mariah Carey set yet another record with her festive classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which is already the longest-running holiday No.1 song of all time.

The hit track now also boasts the most single-day streams on Spotify’s global chart, having received 21.273 million streams this Christmas Eve. Carey has broken this particular Spotify record four times. She did not go easy on Adele’s “Easy On Me,” which has now been bumped down to second place with 19.747 million single-day streams.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” was initially released as part of Carey’s first-holiday album Merry Christmas back in 1994. The song was produced by Carey and Walter Afanasieff. It is estimated that it has sold over 14 million copies worldwide, and is the best-selling holiday song by a female artist, as well as one of the best-selling physical singles in music history.

Visit Lovers & Friends’ official website for more information.