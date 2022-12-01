Summer Walker, DVSN, And More Featured On ‘Home For The Holiday’s Vol. 2’

Summer Walker - Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

LVRN has unveiled a new holiday compilation entitled Home For The Holidays Vol. 2. The project features Summer Walker, dvsn, 6lack, Baby Tate, Alex Vaughn, and more.

Songs on the project include Summer Walker’s take on “Santa Baby,” dvsn’s take on “Let It Snow,” Eli Derby doing “This Christmas,” and DRAM doing “This Christmas (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Flame).”

Summer Walker, Love Renaissance - Santa Baby [Official Video]

At the beginning of November, Summer revamped her 2018 opus Last Day Of Summer project with a new, decidedly faster version, entitled Last Day Of Summer (Sped Up).

The newer version comes after the TikTok success of “Karma,” which saw spikes in streams after fans sped up the older rendition at the start of 2022. TikTok influencer @whereisreese created the viral dance and helped propel the song into new success. The original song, which garnered 250-300k weekly global streams at the beginning of the year, reached a whopping two million after LVRN/Interscope Records re-released the sped-up song. “Karma” peaked at 4.1 million global weekly streams and reached gold status in August.

Other Summer songs which have found similar success after being sped up on TikTok and YouTube include “Shame,” “Deep,” and her smash hit “Girls Need Love (Remix)” featuring Drake. The latter began catching traction when Kehlani expressed her joy in the sped-up version, dubbing it her “new favorite sound.” Last Day of Summer is officially the first sped-up album to be released and is a result of the singer listening to her devoted fanbase, who found pleasure in revisiting her classics but in a newer way.