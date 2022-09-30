Ciara And Summer Walker Embrace Sisterhood In ‘Better Thangs’ Music Video

Ciara, Summer Walker - Photo: YouTube (Courtesy of Republic Records)

Ciara and Summer Walker escape into paradise in the music video for their latest collaboration “Better Thangs.” In the visual directed by Mia Barnes, the pair of R&B songstresses embrace all of the parts of their past that made them who they are in order to move on to bigger and better things while embracing and supporting each other in the process.

“Better Thangs” functions as a sort of manifestation mantra in which Ciara and Walker speak all of their deepest hopes, dreams, and desires into existence. Knowing they have each other’s back, they bask in optimism while donned in matching outfits.

Ciara ft. Summer Walker - Better Thangs (Official Music Video)

“I been sippin’ on this drink, I ain’t got no complaints / Cici in her own lane, eventually they come around / You can say I’m livin’ the dream, only winners on my team (Oh) / You ain’t gotta check up on me, I got everything I need (Ah),” Walker boasts on the track.

The “Better Thangs” video features choreography from viral TikTok stars the Nae Nae Twins, executed by Ciara and Walker with ease alongside an inclusive and diverse slate of dancers.

“Better Thangs is a feel-good R&B anthem for elevating every aspect of your life,” Ciara shared in a statement. “It’s meant to bring joy while inspiring the continuous evolution of one’s self. I have so much respect for my girl Summer and it’s fitting to have her on the record because we connect on so many levels, from where we come from, to our journeys and our mission to inspire other people to go after what they deserve in life…better thangs!”

“Better Thangs” arrived earlier this week as the second single from Ciara’s forthcoming eighth studio album. It joins her previous offering “Jump,” which marked her return to music after a two year hiatus.

Stream or purchase “Better Thangs (Feat. Summer Walker).”