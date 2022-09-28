Ciara Recruits Summer Walker For ‘Better Thangs’

Ciara and Summer Walker, ‘Better Thangs’ - Photo: Courtesy of Beauty Marks Entertainment/Republic Records

GRAMMY Award-winning artist, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Ciara has released a brand new single entitled “Better Thangs” with Summer Walker today via Beauty Marks Entertainment/Uptown Records/Republic Records.

The track’s head-nodding 808s pave the way for an undeniable groove on this song that could be used as a mantra of manifestation. Inspiring the masses with her overflow of positivity, Ciara looks forward—as always—on the hook, “Now I’m on to better thangs.” Multiplatinum chart-topping phenomenon Summer Walker pulls up with a show-stopping cameo of her own as these two leading ladies unite for the first time on a bossed-up banger of the highest order.

Ciara - Better Thangs ft. Summer Walker (Official Audio)

About the song Ciara said, “Better Thangs is a feel-good R&B anthem for elevating every aspect of your life. It’s meant to bring joy while inspiring the continuous evolution of one’s self. I have so much respect for my girl Summer and it’s fitting to have her on the record because we connect on so many levels, from where we come from, to our journeys and our mission to inspire other people to go after what they deserve in life…better thangs!”

It arrives on the heels of this summer’s “JUMP” [feat. Coast Contra]. Beyond plugs from Billboard, Pitchfork, and more, UPROXX hailed it as “High-Energy,” and Pop Sugar raved, “The dance track, which is her first in two years, brought us back to old-school, early 2000s Ciara à la ‘Goodies’ and ‘1, 2 Step’.”

Ciara continues to turn heads. She recently graced the cover of Ebony in addition to hosting a series of events for her new skincare line OAM (On A Mission) at NYFW. Allure notably touted the line as “Automatic Supersonic Hypnotic Funky Fresh,” and E! News proclaimed, “Ciara has got some goodies to share in the beauty space.” Most importantly, everything sets the stage for her eighth LP, coming soon.

Buy or stream “Better Thangs (Feat. Summer Walker).”