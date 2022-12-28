Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Breaks New Streaming Record

Mariah Carey - Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Mariah Carey might not legally be the Queen of Christmas, but her reign over the festive season is undeniable. On December 24, she set yet another record with her festive classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which is already the longest-running holiday No.1 song of all time.

Shop the best of Mariah Carey’s discography on vinyl and more.

The hit track now also boasts the most single-day streams on Spotify’s global chart, having received 21.273 million streams this Christmas Eve. Carey has broken this particular Spotify record four times. She did not go easy on Adele’s “Easy On Me,” which has now been bumped down to second place with 19.747 million single-day streams.

ADVERTISEMENT

While it might be up for debate exactly where “All I Want for Christmas” came from, but there seems little doubt about where it’s going: straight to the top of the winter charts. This week, the track hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the eleventh time since 2019. This made her the only woman to ever have three songs — “All I Want for Christmas,” “One Sweet Day” and “We Belong Together” — all top the chart for double-digit weeks. The last pre-Carey seasonal single to hit No. 1 was “The Chipmunk Song.” Many musicians have put out Christmas contenders in the years since, but it seems that the public just keep having a very merry Carey Christmas.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” was initially released as part of Carey’s first-holiday album Merry Christmas back in 1994. The song was produced by Carey and Walter Afanasieff. It is estimated that it has sold over 14 million copies worldwide, and is the best-selling holiday song by a female artist, as well as one of the best-selling physical singles in music history.

Buy or stream Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas II You.