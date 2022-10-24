Mariah Carey Announces ‘Merry Christmas To All!’ Holiday Revue

Mariah Carey - Photo: NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Mariah Carey has announced her latest Christmas revue–Merry Christmas To All!–which celebrates the global superstar’s repertoire of classic holiday songs.

The special two-date only run will be on December 11 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada and December 13 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.

Presented by Live Nation, the Merry Christmas To All! shows will be a hot-ticket this winter as these live dates will be the only Christmas concerts from Mariah Carey during holiday season. Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, October 28 at 10 AM ET at LiveNation.com. During ticket checkout, fans will also be able to purchase an exclusive t-shirt as well as a copy of Mariah’s illustrated holiday fairytale, The Christmas Princess, which is set to be released on November 1.

Back in June, Carey, alongside Pharrell Williams (and Neptunes co-founder Chad Hugo), Dave Stewart and Annie Lennox of the Eurythmics, and more, were honored by The Songwriters Hall of Fame at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.

The Hall’s 51st ceremony was held belatedly, picking up where it left off with the show it would have presented in 2020, according to the Hall CEO.

Other inductees included the Isley Brothers, Steve Miller, Lana Del Rey/Stevie Nicks collaborator Rick Nowels, and Motown veteran William “Mickey” Stevenson.

“The thought that we have created an event that brings out such strong feelings, and that everyone is looking forward to as a catharsis after being cooped up during COVID, is incredibly gratifying,” Moran told Variety. “It is like a family reunion, and when we discussed the possibility of changing the venue or the format of the show, I realized that people want the familiarity and the comfort of returning home as they remember it.”

Last year, Carey’s classic holiday hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” made its annual return to the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart in November, landing at No.1 nearly 27 years since its 1994 release.

