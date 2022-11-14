Dreamville Records And J. Cole Announce Presale For Dreamville Festival

J. Cole - Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

J. Cole and his Dreamville team have announced that the early-bird and presale tickets for Dreamville Festival 2023 will officially begin later this week.

Special early-bird priced two-day passes for the general public will be available for purchase online via Dreamville Festival’s official website this Friday, November 18, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Before the general presale this Friday, an initial batch of tickets will also be available for purchase tomorrow morning, November 15 at 10:00 a.m. ET for fans who have signed up for the official Dreamville Festival email and text newsletter. Dreamville fans can still sign-up today to gain early access to this special sale. To participate, fans should sign-up for the festival newsletter by visiting www.DreamvilleFest.com or texting the word DREAMVILLE to 68624.

Any remaining early-bird tickets will go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10:00 a.m. ET via www.DreamvilleFest.com.

With a continued emphasis on community, diversity, and inclusivity, next year’s festival will once again offer fans from across the globe a weekend celebration curated by Cole himself and featuring a variety of local vendors, food trucks, artisans, and community organizations from the greater Triangle area.

Festival-goers can look forward to exploring the historic Dorothea Dix Park, Raleigh’s largest city park, and enjoying incredible music performances next April featuring Cole’s own favorite musical artists and collaborators who are traveling worldwide to perform in his home state of North Carolina, while also creating a multi-million dollar economic impact on the local Raleigh and Wake County regions.

Last year, organizers welcomed 80,000 total attendees from across the globe including travelers from all 50 U.S. states and more than a dozen international countries, who were treated to a variety of family-friendly activities and local vendors, food trucks, and artisans from the greater Triangle area. Dreamville Festival 2022 in total created a more than $6.7 million dollar economic impact on the local Raleigh and Wake County community.

Visit Dreamville Festival’s official website for more information.