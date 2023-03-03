J-Hope Teams Up With J. Cole On The Whistling ‘On The Street’

J-hope – Photo: Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

J-hope has teamed up with one of his heroes J. Cole on the BTS star’s new solo single, “On The Street.”

The track follows the Korean rapper’s acclaimed debut solo album Jack In The Box and arrives after seven months of solo activity from the star that have seen him make history and make his mark as an individual artist outside of the seven-piece group.

“On The Street” centers on a whistling melody recorded by J-hope himself and conveys gratitude and hope to the fans who have supported him. “Every time I walk/Every time I run/Every time I move/As always, for us,” he sings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cole delivers a powerful verse in the second half of the track, contemplating his growth and future, sharing his motivation to keep going: “I got a strange type of hunger/The more I eat, the more it gets stronger.”

j-hope 'on the street (with J. Cole)' Official MV

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

In the accompanying music video, J-hope takes to the streets and subway stations of New York, performing a choreography that he participated in creating. Cole, meanwhile, appears on a rooftop in front of the Brooklyn Bridge – the location where the two artists come together at the end.

Scoring a J. Cole feature is something of a dream moment for J-hope, who first met the Dreamville rapper backstage at Lollapalooza 2022. That moment was captured in the recent Disney+ documentary J-hope In The Box, showing the Korean icon telling his hero: “You’re my muse.”

“On The Street” follows a run of recent solo activity from the BTS members. In October, Jin shared the Coldplay-assisted single “The Astronaut,” followed by RM’s debut solo album Indigo in December. Coming up, Jimin will release his debut solo project, Face, on March 24, while Suga is set to kick off his first solo tour in April.

Listen to the best of BTS on Apple Music and Spotify.