BTS’ J-Hope To Release Vinyl Version Of ‘Jack In The Box’

BTS rapper J-Hope will be releasing a limited edition vinyl of his solo debut album Jack In The Box later this year.

Earlier today, Big Hit Music announced on fan community site Weverse that J-Hope’s recently released solo album Jack In The Box will get a limited edition vinyl release that includes a booklet, folded poster and photo card. It’s now available for preorder via the Weverse shop, and other major online and brick-and-mortar retailers.

While the vinyl is scheduled for release on December 12, Big Hit did note that final release dates, which will be announced in late November, may vary by country. The agency added that this is because the albums will only be manufactured after preorders have been collated.

Last month, J-Hope released a music video for “Arson,” one of many standout singles from the wildly celebrated Jack In The Box.

The visuals for the hard-hitting hip-hop track “Arson” pick up where the video for the previous single “MORE” left off. It opens with the rapper standing amongst burning cars against a grey backdrop and dressed in a white jumpsuit. As it continues, the flames dissipate then reignite, burning the track’s title into the ground and scorching J-Hope himself in the process.

The artwork for the album sees J-Hope team up with the world-renowned artist KAWS. The album’s message about J-Hope’s agony, passion, and aspirations is reflected in the cover artwork. It employs KAWS’s iconic use of precise line and color to visualize J-Hope at the crossroads of choosing his next path.

In a press release, KAWS said: “I was thrilled when J-Hope invited me to collaborate on the cover artwork for his solo project. We have become friendly the last few years and I’m happy our paths will have crossed at this moment in time.”

