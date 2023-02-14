Suga Of BTS Announces Debut Solo US And Asia Tour

Suga of BTS – Photo: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Suga of BTS has announced details of his debut US and Asia tour, which will kick off this spring.

The rapper will kick off the Agust D tour – named after his solo alter-ego – in Belmont Park, NY, on April 26. From there, he will journey through Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles, and Oakland before heading to Asia.

The Asian leg will begin in Jakarta on May 26 and see Suga perform in Bangkok, Singapore, Seoul, and Japan. Dates and locations for the Japanese stops are yet to be announced.

Ticket sale dates and further details are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Tickets for shows in the U.S. can be purchased through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan platform. Fans can register for the two unique Verified Fan presales now through Thursday, February 23rd at 7PM PT/9PM CT/10PM ET.

Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis.

Army Membership holders will have the first chance to participate in the Army Member Presale Powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan beginning Wednesday, March 1st. All tickets will be available during this presale. If tickets sell out during the Army Member Presale, there will not be a General Verified Fan presale or public onsale. The General Verified Fan presale (for non-fan club members) will begin Thursday, March 2, pending ticket availability. If there are any tickets remaining after the Army Member presale and the general verified fan presale, a general onsale will take place Friday, March 3 at 3pm local time at Ticketmaster.com.

The Agust D tour marks the first solo tour a member of BTS has embarked on. Previously, J-hope headlined Lollapalooza in Chicago last July and, in doing so, became the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a US festival. Jin performed his single “The Astronaut” with Coldplay in Argentina last October, while RM held a special, intimate show in Seoul to celebrate the release of his solo album Indigo.

Suga is also reportedly working on a new solo album, which will follow his mixtapes, Agust D and D-2. Both were released under the moniker Agust D.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a Disney+ documentary capturing the process behind J-hope’s album Jack In The Box and his road to Lollapalooza will be released. J-hope In The Box will capture “every footstep” that the artist took over approximately 200 days in the journey of the album, including the private listening party and his appearance at the festival.

Listen to the best of BTS on Apple Music and Spotify. View Suga’s US tour itinerary below and full tour details here.

Apr 26 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Apr 27 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Apr 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

May 3 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

May 5 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

May 6 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

May 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

May 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

May 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

May 16 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

May 17 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena