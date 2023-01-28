Watch The Trailer For Disney+’s ‘J-Hope In The Box’ Documentary

J-Hope – Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

A trailer for J-hope In The Box, the upcoming Disney+ documentary about BTS rapper J-hope, has been released.

The forthcoming film is set to premiere on Disney+ and HYBE’s fan community platform Weverse on February 17.

The short trailer features footage from J-hope’s history-making Lollapalooza set, where he became the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a US festival. It also shows behind-the-scenes clips from the studio and practice room and his album listening party. In the latter, the rapper can be seen with his BTS bandmates celebrating his debut solo album.

“The start of this project?” J-hope asks at one point. “People in the world don’t know what kind of music J-Hope of BTS makes… I come out of the box, and I want to welcome the larger world.”

'j-hope IN THE BOX' Teaser Trailer

J-hope In The Box will capture “every footstep” that the artist took over approximately 200 days in the journey of the album, including the private listening party and his Lollapalooza appearance.

The star released his first solo album, Jack In The Box, in July 2022, followed by a vinyl version in December. The album received critical acclaim from the likes of NME and Rolling Stone and landed in the Albums Of The Year lists of those publications and others.

J-hope’s film precedes another confirmed documentary from Disney+ about BTS as a whole. BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star will take the form of a docuseries and will feature “unprecedented access” to an archive of music and video footage of the band’s last nine years and will also follow the seven members “as they prepare for their second chapter.”

In other BTS news, the group will hold a special cinema event in February as a new concert film capturing their Busan 2022 concert comes to the big screen. A trailer for BTS: Yet To Come In Cinemas promises a “memorable concert with seven members,” and BTS has promised that the concert film will be presented in a “re-edited” and “cinematic cut” – complete with close-up angles and a “whole new view” of the entire show.

