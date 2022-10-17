BTS Share Performance Footage Of ‘Run BTS’ Live In Busan

BTS – Photo: Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS have shared performance footage of them giving “Run BTS” its live debut in Busan this weekend (October 15).

The world-conquering seven-piece held a special, one-off concert in the coastal South Korean city on Saturday to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030.

The free show, dubbed “Yet To Come in BUSAN,” was held at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium and attended by approximately 50,000 people. Around 12,000 people attended a “live play” event a Busan Port and Haeundae Beach, where the concert was screened, while 49 million people also viewed it online via Weverse.

The setlist featured, according to the group’s label HYBE, “songs that best represent the band and anyone can easily sing along [to].” “Run BTS,” which was one of three new songs to be released on BTS’ anthology album Proof in June, arrived early in the setlist. After opener “Mic Drop” finished, the group launched into the track, sharing its high-octane choreography for the first time.

BTS (방탄소년단) '달려라 방탄 (Run BTS)' @ BTS "Yet To Come" in BUSAN

Elsewhere at the concert, singer Jin also revealed that he will be releasing a solo single in the coming weeks. He follows rapper J-hope, who put out the album Jack In The Box in July, as the first members to share official solo works.

Prior to “Yet To Come in BUSAN,” BTS’ last concerts came via the “Permission To Dance on Stage” shows, which began in Los Angeles last November. In March, they took the show to Seoul before bringing it to Las Vegas in April.

Footage of the LA concerts was recently released in a special concert film on Disney+. It was produced by HYBE and directed by Sam Wrench and Junsoo Park, and was said to be “stage-focused” and includes performances of the group’s biggest hits such as “Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “Permission to Dance.”

