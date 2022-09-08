BTS’ ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ Now Streaming On Disney+

BTS - Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

BTS’ “Permission to Dance on Stage” Los Angeles concert made a surprise appearance on the Disney+ app and is now available to stream worldwide.

The streaming service kicked off their annual Disney+ Day by surprising fans with the BTS concert film, which documents the K-Pop icons’ run of shows at SoFi Stadium in late 2021, where the group brought their hits to Los Angeles for a four-night run. The concert film, produced by HYBE and directed by Sam Wrench and Junsoo Park, is said to be “stage-focused” and includes performances of the group’s biggest hits such as “Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “Permission to Dance.”

BTS have been busy performing across the world and announcing future shows. Last month, the group confirmed that they will play a free concert in Busan in support of the city’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

The show, titled “Yet To Come,” will be held at 6pm on October 15, at the Busan Ilgwang special stage in Gijang-gun. The date is also one day after the end of the Busan International Film Festival.

Organizer Big Hit Music said the in-person concert is expected to be attended by 100,000 people. An in-person live broadcast LIVE PLAY will host approximately 10,000 people at Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Outdoor Parking Lot. The concert will also be livestreamed on Weverse, Zepeto, and Naver Now.

Although the concert will be free of charge, reservations will be required. The concert kicks off BTS’s activities as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan, Korea. During the ambassador appointment ceremony last month, BTS said, “We will make extra efforts to not only support the bid, but also promote the beautiful nature and culture of the Republic of Korea worldwide.”

As a group, BTS are currently on a break to allow for members to focus on solo material. They still appear to be somewhat active, though, given an upcoming cookbook, and the recent release of their collaboration with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg, “Bad Decisions.” Earlier in August, too, Swedish duo Galantis teased a collaboration of their own with the group.

