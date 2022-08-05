Benny Blanco Can’t Stop Making ‘Bad Decisions’ In Snoop Dogg, BTS Collaboration Music Video

Benny Blanco, Snoop Dogg, BTS – Photo: Matt Adam (Courtesy of Sacks & Co.)

How many BTS superfans can say that they’ve actually collaborated on a song with the world-dominating K-Pop supergroup? Now, thanks to the release of his latest single “Bad Decisions” – which finds him teaming up with Jin, Jimin, V, Jung Kook, and Snoop Dogg – multi-platinum selling songwriter and producer Benny Blanco is one of the few who can.

“I’m still pinching myself,” Blanco shared in a statement. “I can’t believe I have a song coming out with Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook of BTS and Snoop Dogg. It doesn’t even feel real!”

“Bad Decisions” arrives alongside a Ben Sinclair-directed music video that showcases Blanco in full-blown BTS ARMY mode as he gets ready to attend one of the group’s many sold-out concerts.

benny blanco, BTS & Snoop Dogg - Bad Decisions (Official Music Video)

“I want your love, I want your name / Inside my heart, there’s nothin’ but a burning flame,” Jimin sings on the opening verse as Blanco awakes in his bedroom-turned-BTS shrine and rushes to get ready for the show.

With no time to waste, the producer launches into locking down dance routines, decorating a purple BTS-themed cake, creating collages using cut-out pictures of each member’s face, and more ultimate fan behavior.

“Let’s make some bad decisions / I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time / So give me all your kisses / I want you Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, baby, every night,” BTS offers on the high energy chorus.

Meanwhile, Blanco heads off to the show only to realize he’s made some bad decisions of his own. The cake he spent the morning decorating doesn’t survive the drive to Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium, but then again neither does Blanco’s car, which he abandons in traffic in fear of being late to the show.

Snoop Dogg’s verse on “Bad Decisions” would have served as a great mantra for Blanco to follow: “Let’s do things you always wanted / Have some fun and live your life / Help me waste a day and find a place / That we can face-to-face / Let me show you ’round my hood / It’s bad meaning bad like bad meaning good.”

But when the producer pulls up to the stadium, there are no BTS ARMY members standing around or light sticks flashing in the air. There’s only a janitor who has to break the news to Blanco that he’s arrived not 24, but 28 hours early for the show. “You don’t even know BTS,” he tells the man, who was simply trying to do his job, before serving up a BTS pop quiz: “Name me one BTS song.” When the janitor hits back with “Dynamite,” Blanco knows he’s been defeated.

