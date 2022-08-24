BTS Announces Busan Concert To Bolster City’s World Expo Bid

BTS - Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

K-Pop superstars BTS have confirmed that they will play a free concert in Busan in support of the city’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

The show, titled “Yet To Come,” will be held at 6pm on October 15, at the Busan Ilgwang special stage in Gijang-gun. The date is also one day after the end of the Busan International Film Festival.

Organizer, Big Hit Music said the in-person concert is expected to be attended by 100,000 people. An in-person live broadcast LIVE PLAY will host approximately 10,000 people at Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Outdoor Parking Lot. The concert will also be livestreamed on Weverse, Zepeto, and Naver Now.

Although the concert will be free of charge, reservations will be required. The concert kicks off BTS’s activities as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan, Korea. During the ambassador appointment ceremony last month, BTS said, “We will make extra efforts to not only support the bid, but also promote the beautiful nature and culture of the Republic of Korea worldwide.”

As a group, BTS are currently on a break to allow for members to focus on solo material. They still appear to be somewhat active, though, given an upcoming cookbook, and the recent release of their collaboration with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg, “Bad Decisions.” Earlier in August, too, Swedish duo Galantis teased a collaboration of their own with the group.

At the end of July, BTS rapper J-Hope made history as the first South Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza, performing tracks from the BTS catalogue as well as his recent debut solo album, Jack In The Box. Earlier this week, J-Hope announced a limited edition vinyl pressing of the album.

In other BTS news, South Korean defense minister Lee Jeong-seop shared at a National Defense Committee that the group may still be allowed to hold concerts and “continue performing for national interests” while its members serve their compulsory military terms.

