BTS’ Busan Concert To Be Livestreamed And Aired For Free

BTS have announced that their wildly anticipated forthcoming “Yet To Come” concert in Busan will be livestreamed on Weverse and on South Korean television for free.

On September 20, Big Hit Music took to BTS’ official Weverse page to announce that the upcoming gig will be livestreamed on the fan community platform free of cost.

The concert will be streamed in real-time starting at October 15 at 6pm KST (5am EST), with subtitles available in eight languages, including English, Japanese, Mandarin, and Spanish. Fans will have the option of viewing the concert livestream either through Weverse’s mobile or smart TV apps.

The free concert in Busan is in support of the city’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo. The show will be held at the Busan Ilgwang special stage in Gijang-gun. The date is also one day after the end of the Busan International Film Festival.

Organizer Big Hit Music said the in-person concert is expected to be attended by 100,000 people. An in-person live broadcast LIVE PLAY will host approximately 10,000 people at Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Outdoor Parking Lot.

Although the concert will be free of charge, reservations will be required. The concert kicks off BTS’s activities as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan, Korea. During the ambassador appointment ceremony last month, BTS said, “We will make extra efforts to not only support the bid, but also promote the beautiful nature and culture of the Republic of Korea worldwide.”

As a group, BTS are currently on a break to allow for members to focus on solo material. They still appear to be somewhat active, though, given an upcoming cookbook, and the recent release of their collaboration with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg, “Bad Decisions.” Earlier in August, too, Swedish duo Galantis teased a collaboration of their own with the group.

At the end of July, BTS rapper J-Hope made history as the first South Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza, performing tracks from the BTS catalogue as well as his recent debut solo album, Jack In The Box. Earlier this week, J-Hope announced a limited edition vinyl pressing of the album.

