Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, BTS Among 2023 Guinness World Records Inductees

Billie Eilish - Photo: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images for Live Nation UK

The 2023 edition of the Guinness World Records book is stacked with achievements from record-breaking musicians, from Beyoncé and Billie Eilish to The Weeknd and Tony Bennett.

The former pair of artists appear multiple times throughout the latest edition of the compilation book that has been published continuously since 1955.

At 20 years old, Billie Eilish was named the “Youngest Person to Win the ‘Triple Crown’ of Film Music Awards” following her sweep across the Oscars, Golden Globes, and Grammy Awards for her acclaimed James Bond theme “No Time To Die.” Eilish also appeared with a nod for “Most Consecutive Grammy Nominations for Record of the Year (Female),” tying with Roberta Flack with three nominations.

The Weeknd’s inescapable hit single “Save Your Tears” was also highlighted in the 2023 Guinness World Records book for “Biggest Selling Digital Single.” It earned 2.15 billion “subscription streams equivalent” worldwide. The Weekend previously earned this accolade in 2020 when “Blinding Lights” achieved 2.72 billion streams worldwide.

Meanwhile, Tony Bennett was named the “Oldest Person to Release an Album of New Material” for Love For Sale, his collaborative record with Lady Gaga that arrived last year when the musician was 95 years old.

Also spotlighted this year are BTS for “Most Daesang Awards Won at the MNET Asian Music Awards” with 17 wins and Glass Animals for “Slowest Climb to No.1 on the US Singles Chart” with “Heat Waves” reaching the top of the Billboard Hot 100 59 weeks after its first appearance.

Taylor Swift earned a nod for “Most Simultaneous New Entries on the US Singles Chart” with 26 entities following the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) in November last year. It featured “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” which was named “Longest Song to Reach No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100.”

The pop music spread in the book also includes record-breaking appearances from Ed Sheeran, Anitta, Elton John, Jolin Tsai, Meat Loaf, and more.

