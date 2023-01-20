Release Date Confirmed For J-Hope’s Disney+ Documentary

J-hope – Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for dick clark productions

The release date for BTS rapper J-hope’s previously announced Disney+ documentary, J-hope In The Box, has been confirmed.

The new film, which was revealed to be in production last year, will premiere on HYBE’s global fandom platform Weverse and Disney+ on February 17.

J-hope In The Box will take viewers inside the star’s journey as a solo artist. Fans will be given an in-depth look at the making of J-hope’s debut solo album, Jack In The Box, which was released last July.

Capturing “every footstep” that the artist took over approximately 200 days in the journey of the album, it will also follow him to the private listening party held before the record’s release and to the Chicago festival Lollapalooza, where he made history as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a US festival.

J-hope’s film precedes another confirmed documentary from Disney+ about BTS as a whole. BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star will take the form of a docuseries and will feature “unprecedented access” to an archive of music and video footage of the band’s last nine years and will also follow the seven members “as they prepare for their second chapter.”

No release date has been confirmed at present for the group’s doc, but it is expected to premiere sometime in 2023.

Meanwhile, BTS will hold a special cinema event in February as a new concert film capturing their Busan 2022 concert comes to the big screen. A trailer for BTS: Yet To Come In Cinemas promises a “memorable concert with seven members,” and BTS has promised that the concert film will be presented in a “re-edited” and “cinematic cut” – complete with close-up angles and a “whole new view” of the entire show.

The concert film will be shown in 4,500 cinemas across more than 110 countries and territories from February 1. Additional screenings will take place throughout the week of February 2-5, with tickets available through participating cinemas. You can find more details on the event’s official website.

